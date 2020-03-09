UBS Keeps Their Sell Rating on Vipshop (VIPS)

UBS analyst Jerry Liu maintained a Sell rating on Vipshop (VIPS) today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.80, close to its 52-week high of $17.85.

Vipshop has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.62.

Vipshop’s market cap is currently $11.07B and has a P/E ratio of 28.77. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.86.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.