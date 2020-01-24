UBS Keeps Their Hold Rating on MEG Energy (MEGEF)

UBS analyst Lloyd Byrne maintained a Hold rating on MEG Energy (MEGEF) today and set a price target of C$8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrne is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.3% and a 51.4% success rate. Byrne covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Occidental Petroleum, Southwestern Energy, and Chesapeake Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for MEG Energy with a $5.84 average price target, an 11.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 13, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$6.50 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $6.14 and a one-year low of $3.08. Currently, MEG Energy has an average volume of 9,807.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

MEG Energy Corp. is oil sands company, which engages in the development and production of in situ. It also operates oil recovery projects which utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage including Christina Lake, Summont, and May River Regional Project. It offers Steam-Assisted Gravity Drainage, eMSAGP, Cogeneration, and HI-Q Field Pilot technology.