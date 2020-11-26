UBS Keeps Their Buy Rating on Siemens Energy (SMEGF)

In a report issued on November 24, Guillermo Lojo from UBS maintained a Buy rating on Siemens Energy (SMEGF), with a price target of EUR26.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $30.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Lojo is ranked #563 out of 7118 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Siemens Energy is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $33.35, implying an 11.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 9, Kepler Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR28.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Siemens Energy AG is an engineering technology company. The company develops and provides solutions for industrial applications, power generation, transmission, wind energy technologies. It provides Integrated Electrification, Automation and Digital solutions for oil and marine industries, Re-powering solutions, Grid access, HVDC, MVDC, and other related services.