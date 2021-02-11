UBS Keeps a Buy Rating on Zurich Insurance Group (ZFSVF)

UBS analyst Colm Kelly maintained a Buy rating on Zurich Insurance Group (ZFSVF) today and set a price target of CHF400.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $422.58, close to its 52-week high of $447.60.

Kelly has an average return of 9.9% when recommending Zurich Insurance Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zurich Insurance Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $454.08, which is a 5.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 8, BNP Paribas also upgraded the stock to Buy with a CHF440.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $447.60 and a one-year low of $259.50. Currently, Zurich Insurance Group has an average volume of 292.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 16 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ZFSVF in relation to earlier this year.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis. The Life Regions segment refers to the comprehensive range of life and health insurance products on both an individual and a group basis, including annuities, endowment and term insurance, unit-linked and investment-oriented products, as well as full private health, supplemental health and long-term care insurance. The Farmers segment includes non-claims administrative and management services to the Farmers Exchanges, which are owned by policyholders. The Group Functions and Operations segment comprises the Group´s Holding and Financing and Headquarters activities. The Non-Core Businesses segment includes insurance and reinsurance businesses that the Group does not consider core to its operations and that are therefore mostly managed to achieve a beneficial run-off. The company was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.