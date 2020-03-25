UBS Keeps a Buy Rating on Houlihan Lokey (HLI)

In a report released today, Brennan Hawken from UBS maintained a Buy rating on Houlihan Lokey (HLI), with a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $47.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Hawken is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.4% and a 60.6% success rate. Hawken covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as E*Trade Financial, Evercore Partners, and Morgan Stanley.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Houlihan Lokey is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $54.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Houlihan Lokey’s market cap is currently $3.1B and has a P/E ratio of 18.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 25.52.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 32 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of HLI in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment handles the mergers and acquisitions; and capital markets advisory services. The Financial Restructuring segment manages the advisory services for large and complex restructurings. The Financial Advisory Services segment provides financial opinion and financial and strategic consulting services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.