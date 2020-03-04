UBS Group AG (UBS) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

In a report issued on February 28, Anke Reingen from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on UBS Group AG (UBS), with a price target of CHF13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Reingen is ranked #2703 out of 6263 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for UBS Group AG with a $12.98 average price target.

UBS Group AG’s market cap is currently $39.41B and has a P/E ratio of 9.29. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.72.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management; Wealth Management Americas; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center.