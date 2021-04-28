UBS Group AG (UBS) Receives a Hold from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank analyst Benjamin Goy maintained a Hold rating on UBS Group AG (UBS) today and set a price target of CHF15.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $15.22, close to its 52-week high of $16.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Goy is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.5% and a 61.4% success rate. Goy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Erste Group Bank, Nordea Bank Abp, and Nordea Bank Abp.

UBS Group AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.67, a 17.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a CHF16.20 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $16.31 and a one-year low of $8.99. Currently, UBS Group AG has an average volume of 2.9M.

UBS Group AG is a multinational investment bank and financial services company based out of Switzerland. It provides Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Banking services to the private, institutional and corporate clients worldwide.