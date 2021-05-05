UBS Group AG (UBS) Receives a Buy from Kepler Capital

Kepler Capital analyst Anna Maria Benassi maintained a Buy rating on UBS Group AG (UBS) on May 3 and set a price target of CHF18.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $15.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Benassi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.2% and a 83.5% success rate. Benassi covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge, Erste Group Bank AG, and Deutsche Bank AG.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for UBS Group AG with a $17.95 average price target, a 18.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 19, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF17.00 price target.

Based on UBS Group AG’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $8.68 billion and net profit of $1.82 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $8.2 billion and had a net profit of $1.6 billion.

UBS Group AG is a multinational investment bank and financial services company based out of Switzerland. It provides Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Banking services to the private, institutional and corporate clients worldwide.