UBS Group AG (UBS) Receives a Buy from Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse analyst Jon Peace maintained a Buy rating on UBS Group AG (UBS) today and set a price target of CHF13.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.19.

Peace commented:

“ZuRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die Schweizer Bank Credit Suisse hat die Einstufung fur UBS auf “Outperform” mit einem Kursziel von 13,50 Franken belassen. Analyst Jon Peace passte sein Bewertungsmodell in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie an die vorab veroffentlichten Eckdaten zum ersten Quartal an./ag/zb Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 17.04.2020 / 02:08 / UTC

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.”

According to TipRanks.com, Peace is ranked #1776 out of 6440 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for UBS Group AG with a $11.66 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $13.56 and a one-year low of $7.49. Currently, UBS Group AG has an average volume of 4.77M.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management; Wealth Management Americas; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management. The Wealth Management Americas segment provides advice-based solutions through financial advisors. The Personal and Corporate segment offers financial products and services to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland. The Asset Management segment consists of investment management products and services; platform solutions and advisory support to institutions; wholesale intermediaries, and wealth management clients. The Investment Bank segment comprises investment advice, financial solutions, and capital markets access among corporate, institutional, and wealth management clients. The Corporate Center segment is involved in the services, group asset and liability management and non-core and legacy portfolio. The company was founded on June 29, 1998 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

