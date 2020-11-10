UBS Group AG (UBS) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs gave UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from J.P. Morgan. Analyst Kian Abouhossein maintained a Buy rating on UBS Group AG yesterday and set a price target of CHF14.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $13.68, close to its 52-week high of $13.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Abouhossein is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.1% and a 56.1% success rate. Abouhossein covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Deutsche Bank AG, Morgan Stanley, and Credit Suisse.

Currently, the analyst consensus on UBS Group AG is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.03.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $13.74 and a one-year low of $7.48. Currently, UBS Group AG has an average volume of 2.68M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management; Wealth Management Americas; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management. The Wealth Management Americas segment provides advice-based solutions through financial advisors. The Personal and Corporate segment offers financial products and services to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland. The Asset Management segment consists of investment management products and services; platform solutions and advisory support to institutions; wholesale intermediaries, and wealth management clients. The Investment Bank segment comprises investment advice, financial solutions, and capital markets access among corporate, institutional, and wealth management clients. The Corporate Center segment is involved in the services, group asset and liability management and non-core and legacy portfolio. The company was founded on June 29, 1998 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Read More on UBS: