UBS Group AG (UBS) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Anke Reingen maintained a Hold rating on UBS Group AG (UBS) today and set a price target of CHF10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.94.

Currently, the analyst consensus on UBS Group AG is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.02.

Based on UBS Group AG’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $7.07 billion and net profit of $722 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6.79 billion and had a net profit of $314 million.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management; Wealth Management Americas; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management. The Wealth Management Americas segment provides advice-based solutions through financial advisors. The Personal and Corporate segment offers financial products and services to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland. The Asset Management segment consists of investment management products and services; platform solutions and advisory support to institutions; wholesale intermediaries, and wealth management clients. The Investment Bank segment comprises investment advice, financial solutions, and capital markets access among corporate, institutional, and wealth management clients. The Corporate Center segment is involved in the services, group asset and liability management and non-core and legacy portfolio. The company was founded on June 29, 1998 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

