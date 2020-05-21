UBS Downgrades Southern Co (SO) to Sell

Southern Co (SO) received a Sell rating and a $63.00 price target from UBS analyst Daniel Ford today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $54.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Ford is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 62.8% success rate. Ford covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as American States Water Company, Hawaiian Electric Industries, and American Electric Power.

Southern Co has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $61.43, representing a 12.2% upside. In a report issued on May 15, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $52.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $71.10 and a one-year low of $41.96. Currently, Southern Co has an average volume of 6.88M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 86 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

The Southern Co. is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi. The Southern Power segment constructs, acquires, owns, and manages generation assets such as renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market. The Southern Company Gas segment distributes natural gas through natural gas distribution facilities in the states of Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, and Maryland. The company was founded on November 9, 1945 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.