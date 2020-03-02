UBS Downgrades SmileDirectClub (SDC) to Hold

In a report released today, Kevin Caliendo from UBS downgraded SmileDirectClub (SDC) to Hold, with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.48, close to its 52-week low of $7.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Caliendo is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.0% and a 54.1% success rate. Caliendo covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Walgreens Boots Alliance, Premier, and Teladoc.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SmileDirectClub is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.40, representing a 66.2% upside. In a report issued on February 26, Jefferies also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $10.00 price target.

Based on SmileDirectClub’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $26.22 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $26.07 million.

SmileDirectClub, Inc. provides dental services. Its clear aligner treatment addresses the large and underserved global orthodontics market. The company was founded by Alexander Fenkell and Jordan Katzman in 2014 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

