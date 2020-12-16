UBS Believes Siemens Energy (SMEGF) Won’t Stop Here

UBS analyst Guillermo Lojo maintained a Buy rating on Siemens Energy (SMEGF) on December 14 and set a price target of EUR31.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $31.63, close to its 52-week high of $32.01.

Lojo has an average return of 1.6% when recommending Siemens Energy.

According to TipRanks.com, Lojo is ranked #531 out of 7146 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Siemens Energy with a $34.54 average price target, an 11.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 1, Kepler Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR28.00 price target.

Siemens Energy AG is an engineering technology company. The company develops and provides solutions for industrial applications, power generation, transmission, wind energy technologies. It provides Integrated Electrification, Automation and Digital solutions for oil and marine industries, Re-powering solutions, Grid access, HVDC, MVDC, and other related services.