UBS Believes McDonald’s (MCD) Still Has Room to Grow

UBS analyst Dennis Geiger maintained a Buy rating on McDonald’s (MCD) today and set a price target of $260.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $235.38, close to its 52-week high of $235.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Geiger is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.0% and a 60.0% success rate. Geiger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Jack In The Box, and Texas Roadhouse.

McDonald’s has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $256.15, a 9.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $255.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $235.80 and a one-year low of $167.85. Currently, McDonald’s has an average volume of 2.99M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Founded in 1955, McDonald’s Corp. is world’s leading fast food chain that operates and franchises over 30,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries. More than 90% of McDonald’s restaurants are owned and operated by independent local business owners. Its popular products include Big Mac, Quarter Pounder with Cheese, Filet-O-Fish, Chicken McNuggets, McDonald’s Fries, McFlurry desserts, and McCafé beverages, among others. The company is headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois.

Read More on MCD: