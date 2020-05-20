UBS Believes Facebook (FB) Won’t Stop Here

UBS analyst Eric Sheridan maintained a Buy rating on Facebook (FB) yesterday and set a price target of $242.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $216.88, close to its 52-week high of $224.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Sheridan is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 14.1% and a 71.4% success rate. Sheridan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Fiverr International, and IAC/InterActiveCorp.

Facebook has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $238.00, representing an 11.6% upside. In a report issued on May 4, Argus Research also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $240.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $224.20 and a one-year low of $137.10. Currently, Facebook has an average volume of 25.04M.

Facebook, Inc. operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online. The firm’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and Oculus. The company was founded by Mark Elliot Zuckerberg, Dustin Moskovitz, Chris R. Hughes, Andrew McCollum, and Eduardo P. Saverin on February 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

