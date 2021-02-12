UBS Believes Adyen (ADYYF) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released yesterday, Hannes Leitner from UBS maintained a Buy rating on Adyen (ADYYF), with a price target of EUR2518.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2650.20, close to its 52-week high of $2710.75.

Leitner has an average return of 108.5% when recommending Adyen.

According to TipRanks.com, Leitner is ranked #420 out of 7308 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Adyen with a $2465.37 average price target, implying a -6.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 4, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR2100.00 price target.

Adyen’s market cap is currently $80.36B and has a P/E ratio of 368.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 64.12.

Adyen NV engages in the provision of payments platform business. Its products include online payments, point of sale, marketplaces, and unified commerce. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The company was founded by Pieter van der Does and Arnout Schuijff in 2006 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.