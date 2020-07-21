UBS Believes Adyen (ADYYF) Still Has Room to Grow

UBS analyst Hannes Leitner maintained a Buy rating on Adyen (ADYYF) yesterday and set a price target of EUR1583.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1610.04, close to its 52-week high of $1676.00.

Leitner has an average return of 83.6% when recommending Adyen.

According to TipRanks.com, Leitner is ranked #654 out of 6806 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Adyen with a $1513.58 average price target, which is a -6.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 7, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR1560.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $1676.00 and a one-year low of $620.00. Currently, Adyen has an average volume of 3,165.

Adyen NV engages in the provision of payments platform business. Its products include online payments, point of sale, marketplaces, and unified commerce. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The company was founded by Pieter van der Does and Arnout Schuijff in 2006 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.