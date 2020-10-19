Uber Technologies (UBER) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein maintained a Buy rating on Uber Technologies (UBER) today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $33.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Helfstein is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 33.9% and a 74.6% success rate. Helfstein covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Zillow Group Class A, and Fiverr International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Uber Technologies with a $41.84 average price target, a 20.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 5, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Based on Uber Technologies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.24 billion and GAAP net loss of $1.78 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.17 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $5.24 billion.

Uber Technologies, Inc. operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through following segments: Core Platform and Other Bets. Core Platform primarily includes the ridesharing and Uber Eats products; while Other Bets primarily includes the Company’s Freight and New Mobility products. The company was founded by Oscar Salazar Gaitan, Travis Kalanick and Garrett Camp in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

