Uber Technologies (UBER) Receives a Hold from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Aaron Kessler maintained a Hold rating on Uber Technologies (UBER) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $47.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Kessler is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.3% and a 73.5% success rate. Kessler covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Viant Technology, and Alphabet Class C.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Uber Technologies with a $73.16 average price target, representing a 51.2% upside. In a report released today, Susquehanna also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $56.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $64.05 and a one-year low of $26.81. Currently, Uber Technologies has an average volume of 18.4M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 115 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of UBER in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Founded in 2009, Uber Technologies, Inc. is a San Francisco, California-based transportation networking company that offers a ride-hailing service. It also has a food order and delivery business called Uber Eats, and a freight transportation business called Uber Freight.

Read More on UBER: