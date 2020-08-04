Uber Technologies (UBER) Receives a Buy from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Brian Fitzgerald maintained a Buy rating on Uber Technologies (UBER) today and set a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $32.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzgerald is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 32.6% and a 79.1% success rate. Fitzgerald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as LiveRamp Holdings, ANGI Homeservices, and IAC/InterActive.

Uber Technologies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $42.01, representing a 34.8% upside. In a report issued on July 28, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $44.00 price target.

Based on Uber Technologies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.54 billion and GAAP net loss of $2.94 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.1 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $1.01 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 147 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of UBER in relation to earlier this year.

Uber Technologies, Inc. operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through following segments: Core Platform and Other Bets. Core Platform primarily includes the ridesharing and Uber Eats products; while Other Bets primarily includes the Company’s Freight and New Mobility products. The company was founded by Oscar Salazar Gaitan, Travis Kalanick and Garrett Camp in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

