Uber Technologies (UBER) Receives a Buy from Wedbush

In a report released yesterday, Ygal Arounian from Wedbush maintained a Buy rating on Uber Technologies (UBER), with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $36.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Arounian is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.3% and a 47.1% success rate. Arounian covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as IAC/InterActiveCorp, Match Group, and Pinterest.

Uber Technologies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $45.85, which is a 23.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 21, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $54.00 price target.

Based on Uber Technologies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.81 billion and GAAP net loss of $1.16 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.97 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $887 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 131 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc. operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through following segments: Core Platform and Other Bets.

