Uber Technologies (UBER) Receives a Buy from Needham

Needham analyst Bernie McTernan reiterated a Buy rating on Uber Technologies (UBER) today and set a price target of $77.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $51.18.

According to TipRanks.com, McTernan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.8% and a 64.8% success rate. McTernan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Penn National Gaming, Peloton Interactive, and World Wrestling.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Uber Technologies with a $74.07 average price target, which is a 37.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $72.00 price target.

Uber Technologies’ market cap is currently $95.57B and has a P/E ratio of -28.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 21.16.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 115 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of UBER in relation to earlier this year.

Founded in 2009, Uber Technologies, Inc. is a San Francisco, California-based transportation networking company that offers a ride-hailing service. It also has a food order and delivery business called Uber Eats, and a freight transportation business called Uber Freight.

