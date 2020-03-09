Uber Technologies (UBER) Receives a Buy from Needham

Needham analyst Brad Erickson maintained a Buy rating on Uber Technologies (UBER) today and set a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $31.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Erickson is ranked #5537 out of 6265 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Uber Technologies with a $49.78 average price target, which is a 59.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 27, KeyBanc also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $48.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $47.08 and a one-year low of $25.58. Currently, Uber Technologies has an average volume of 32.26M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 149 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of UBER in relation to earlier this year.

Uber Technologies, Inc. operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.