Uber Technologies (UBER) Receives a Buy from Jefferies

In a report issued on May 3, Brent Thill from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Uber Technologies (UBER). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $47.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Thill is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 24.6% and a 69.7% success rate. Thill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Palantir Technologies, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Uber Technologies is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $72.52, a 49.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, Nomura also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $80.00 price target.

Based on Uber Technologies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.23 billion and GAAP net loss of $969 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.92 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $1.1 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 115 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of UBER in relation to earlier this year.

Founded in 2009, Uber Technologies, Inc. is a San Francisco, California-based transportation networking company that offers a ride-hailing service. It also has a food order and delivery business called Uber Eats, and a freight transportation business called Uber Freight.

