Uber Technologies (UBER) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Needham and Merrill Lynch gave Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Oppenheimer. Analyst Jason Helfstein maintained a Buy rating on Uber Technologies today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $37.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Helfstein is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.5% and a 68.5% success rate. Helfstein covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, IAC/InterActiveCorp, and Tencent Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Uber Technologies with a $47.00 average price target, which is a 26.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 28, UBS also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $56.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $47.08 and a one-year low of $25.58. Currently, Uber Technologies has an average volume of 28.8M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 137 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc. operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through following segments: Core Platform and Other Bets.