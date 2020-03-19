Uber Technologies (UBER) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After CFRA and Morgan Stanley gave Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Needham. Analyst Brad Erickson maintained a Buy rating on Uber Technologies today and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Erickson is ranked #5576 out of 6147 analysts.

Uber Technologies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $49.87, which is a 212.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 11, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Uber Technologies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.07 billion and GAAP net loss of $1.1 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.97 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $887 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 156 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of UBER in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Uber Technologies, Inc. operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Read More on UBER: