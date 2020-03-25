Uber Technologies (UBER): New Buy Recommendation for This Technology Giant

In a report released today, Brian Nowak from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Uber Technologies (UBER), with a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $27.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Nowak is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 59.4% success rate. Nowak covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Activision Blizzard, and Facebook.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Uber Technologies is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $44.00, which is a 68.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 11, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $47.08 and a one-year low of $13.71. Currently, Uber Technologies has an average volume of 36.55M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 156 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of UBER in relation to earlier this year.

Uber Technologies, Inc. operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through following segments: Core Platform and Other Bets. Core Platform primarily includes the ridesharing and Uber Eats products; while Other Bets primarily includes the Company’s Freight and New Mobility products. The company was founded by Oscar Salazar Gaitan, Travis Kalanick and Garrett Camp in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

