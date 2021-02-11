Uber Technologies (UBER) Initiated with a Hold at Raymond James

Uber Technologies (UBER) received a Hold rating from Raymond James analyst Aaron Kessler today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $63.18, close to its 52-week high of $63.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Kessler is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.7% and a 75.4% success rate. Kessler covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Alphabet Class C, Alphabet Class A, and GoodRx Holdings.

Uber Technologies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $68.09, representing a 9.8% upside. In a report released today, Susquehanna also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

Uber Technologies’ market cap is currently $117B and has a P/E ratio of -45.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 20.82.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 117 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of UBER in relation to earlier this year.

Uber Technologies, Inc. operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through following segments: Core Platform and Other Bets. Core Platform primarily includes the ridesharing and Uber Eats products; while Other Bets primarily includes the Company’s Freight and New Mobility products. The company was founded by Oscar Salazar Gaitan, Travis Kalanick and Garrett Camp in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

