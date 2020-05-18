Uber Technologies (UBER) Gets a Buy Rating from SunTrust Robinson

In a report issued on May 13, Youssef Squali from SunTrust Robinson reiterated a Buy rating on Uber Technologies (UBER), with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $32.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Squali is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.1% and a 71.1% success rate. Squali covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as IAC/InterActiveCorp, ANGI Homeservices, and Shutterstock.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Uber Technologies is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $39.64, which is a 22.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $47.08 and a one-year low of $13.71. Currently, Uber Technologies has an average volume of 39.59M.

Uber Technologies, Inc. operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through following segments: Core Platform and Other Bets. Core Platform primarily includes the ridesharing and Uber Eats products; while Other Bets primarily includes the Company’s Freight and New Mobility products. The company was founded by Oscar Salazar Gaitan, Travis Kalanick and Garrett Camp in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

