Uber Technologies (UBER) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

In a report released today, Brad Erickson from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Uber Technologies (UBER), with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $35.13.

Erickson has an average return of 4.9% when recommending Uber Technologies.

According to TipRanks.com, Erickson is ranked #4159 out of 5855 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Uber Technologies is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $44.82, a 28.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 15, Merrill Lynch also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $44.00 price target.

Based on Uber Technologies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.81 billion and GAAP net loss of $1.16 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.97 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $887 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 128 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc. operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through following segments: Core Platform and Other Bets.

