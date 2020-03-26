u-blox Holding AG (UBLXF) Got Some Good News

Credit Suisse analyst Uwe Neumann upgraded u-blox Holding AG (UBLXF) to Buy today and set a price target of CHF75.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $55.19, equals to its 52-week low of $55.19.

Neumann has an average return of 18.6% when recommending u-blox Holding AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Neumann is ranked #142 out of 6169 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on u-blox Holding AG is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $76.91.

The company has a one-year high of $97.40 and a one-year low of $55.19. Currently, u-blox Holding AG has an average volume of 13.

u-Blox Holding AG is a Swiss manufacturer of wireless semiconductors and modules for use in consumer, automotive, and industrial applications. The firm’s business is organized in two segments–Positioning and Wireless products, which sells chips and modules for wireless connectivity; and Wireless Services, which offers wireless communication technology services for reference designs and software. Roughly half of the firm’s revenue is generated in the Asia-Pacific region, with the rest coming from Europe, Middle East and Africa, and the Americas.