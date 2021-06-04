Tyler Technologies (TYL) Receives a New Rating from a Top Analyst

Needham analyst Scott Berg assigned a Buy rating to Tyler Technologies (TYL) today and set a price target of $480.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $395.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.9% and a 67.2% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTY Technology Holdings, Cornerstone Ondemand, and BigCommerce Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tyler Technologies is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $495.00.

Tyler Technologies’ market cap is currently $16.1B and has a P/E ratio of 90.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 18.38.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 46 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TYL in relation to earlier this year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax segments. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts, and justice processes. The Appraisal and Tax segment provides systems and software that automate the appraisal and assessment of real and personal property, as well as property appraisal outsourcing services for local governments and taxing authorities. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

