Two Harbors (TWO) Receives a Hold from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Stephen Laws maintained a Hold rating on Two Harbors (TWO) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Laws is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.8% and a 71.3% success rate. Laws covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance, Finance of America Companies, and Colony Credit Real Estate.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Two Harbors with a $7.69 average price target, which is a 5.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $7.50 price target.

Based on Two Harbors’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $233 million and net profit of $211 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $146 million and had a net profit of $135 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 16 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of TWO in relation to earlier this year.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 21, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.