Two Harbors (TWO) Gets a Hold Rating from Maxim Group

Christine Brown- February 11, 2021, 11:55 AM EDT

In a report released yesterday, Michael Diana from Maxim Group maintained a Hold rating on Two Harbors (TWO). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Diana is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 53.5% success rate. Diana covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Savings Financial Group, Westamerica Bancorporation, and Pennantpark Floating Rate.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Two Harbors is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.71, implying a 0.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 9, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $15.85 and a one-year low of $2.25. Currently, Two Harbors has an average volume of 3.73M.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 21, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

