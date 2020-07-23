Two Harbors (TWO) Gets a Hold Rating from Maxim Group

In a report released yesterday, Michael Diana from Maxim Group maintained a Hold rating on Two Harbors (TWO). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Diana has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -5.6% and a 46.4% success rate. Diana covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Savings Financial Group, Arlington Asset Investment, and Westamerica Bancorporation.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Two Harbors is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.08, an 11.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 14, Nomura also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $6.50 price target.

Based on Two Harbors’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $1.87 billion. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $25.94 million.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 21, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

