Two Harbors (TWO) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Kenneth Lee maintained a Buy rating on Two Harbors (TWO) on February 22 and set a price target of $7.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.0% and a 67.9% success rate. Lee covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Sixth Street Specialty Lending, BrightSphere Investment Group, and Victory Capital Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Two Harbors is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.91.

Two Harbors’ market cap is currently $1.92B and has a P/E ratio of -1.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.51.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 16 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of TWO in relation to earlier this year.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 21, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.