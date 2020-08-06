Two Harbors (TWO) Gets a Buy Rating from Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse analyst Douglas Harter reiterated a Buy rating on Two Harbors (TWO) yesterday and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Harter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.9% and a 66.7% success rate. Harter covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Ellington Residential Mortgage, Arlington Asset Investment, and ARMOUR Residential REIT.

Two Harbors has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.00.

Based on Two Harbors’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $1.87 billion. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $25.94 million.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 21, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

