Twitter (TWTR) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released yesterday, Aaron Kessler from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Twitter (TWTR). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $65.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Kessler is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.0% and a 75.1% success rate. Kessler covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Uber Technologies, and Alphabet Class C.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Twitter with a $73.50 average price target, which is a 9.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $68.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $80.75 and a one-year low of $27.12. Currently, Twitter has an average volume of 19.92M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 100 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of TWTR in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Twitter, Inc. is a social networking company that connects a user to a network of people, ideas, news, opinions and information. Users of the company’s platform post and interact in real time, with messages known as tweets.

Read More on TWTR: