Twitter (TWTR) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Doug Anmuth from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Twitter (TWTR), with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.64, close to its 52-week low of $20.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Anmuth is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 62.4% success rate. Anmuth covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fiverr International, ANGI Homeservices, and Uber Technologies.

Twitter has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $38.03.

Based on Twitter’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $119 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $255 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 131 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Twitter, Inc. is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions, and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations.