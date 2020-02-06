Twitter (TWTR) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Brian Anderson- February 6, 2020, 3:11 PM EDT

In a report released today, Jason Helfstein from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Twitter (TWTR), with a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $38.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Helfstein is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.5% and a 68.5% success rate. Helfstein covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, IAC/InterActiveCorp, and Tencent Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Twitter is a Hold with an average price target of $34.91, which is a -4.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 22, Pivotal Research also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $37.00 price target.

Twitter’s market cap is currently $25.92B and has a P/E ratio of 16.31. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.08.

Twitter, Inc. is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions, and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations.

