Twitter (TWTR) Receives a Hold from Wedbush

Brian Anderson- February 6, 2020, 4:11 PM EDT

In a report released today, Michael Pachter from Wedbush maintained a Hold rating on Twitter (TWTR), with a price target of $36.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $38.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Pachter is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.5% and a 52.1% success rate. Pachter covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cinemark Holdings, AMC Entertainment, and Best Buy Co.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Twitter with a $36.42 average price target, implying a -0.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 31, Citigroup also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

Based on Twitter’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $36.52 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $255 million.

Twitter, Inc. is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions, and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations.

