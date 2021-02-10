Twitter (TWTR) Receives a Hold from Raymond James

In a report released yesterday, Aaron Kessler from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Twitter (TWTR). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $59.87, close to its 52-week high of $60.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Kessler is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.4% and a 75.4% success rate. Kessler covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Alphabet Class C, Alphabet Class A, and GoodRx Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Twitter is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $58.98, implying a 0.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 5, Wedbush also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $47.00 price target.

Twitter’s market cap is currently $47.62B and has a P/E ratio of -37.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.16.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 104 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TWTR in relation to earlier this year.

Twitter, Inc. is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions, and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet. The company can also be used as a marketing tool for businesses. It’s products and services include Twitter, Periscope, Promoted Tweets, Promoted Accounts and Promoted Trends. Twitter was founded by Jack Dorsey, Christopher Isaac Stone, Noah E. Glass, Jeremy LaTrasse, and Evan Williams on March 21, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

