Twitter (TWTR): New Buy Recommendation for This Technology Giant

Pivotal Research analyst Michael Levine CFA reiterated a Buy rating on Twitter (TWTR) today and set a price target of $44.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $38.81.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 65.4% success rate. CFA covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Trade Desk, Pinterest, and Facebook.

Twitter has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $35.83, which is a -1.9% downside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $44.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Twitter’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $36.52 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $255 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Twitter, Inc. is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions, and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations.