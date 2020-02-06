Twitter (TWTR): New Buy Recommendation for This Technology Giant

Howard Kim- February 6, 2020, 3:26 PM EDT

Pivotal Research analyst Michael Levine CFA reiterated a Buy rating on Twitter (TWTR) today and set a price target of $44.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $38.81.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 65.4% success rate. CFA covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Trade Desk, Pinterest, and Facebook.

Twitter has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $35.83, which is a -1.9% downside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $44.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Twitter’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $36.52 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $255 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Twitter, Inc. is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions, and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts