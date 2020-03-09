Twitter (TWTR) Gets a Hold Rating from SunTrust Robinson

Christine Brown- March 9, 2020, 3:32 PM EDT

SunTrust Robinson analyst Youssef Squali maintained a Hold rating on Twitter (TWTR) today and set a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $32.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Squali is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 24.7% and a 63.5% success rate. Squali covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as IAC/InterActiveCorp, ANGI Homeservices, and Uber Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Twitter is a Hold with an average price target of $38.48, representing a 21.0% upside. In a report issued on March 2, Evercore ISI also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $33.00 price target.

Based on Twitter’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $119 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $255 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 131 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Twitter, Inc. is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions, and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations.

