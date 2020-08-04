Twitter (TWTR) Gets a Hold Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

In a report released today, John Egbert from Stifel Nicolaus maintained a Hold rating on Twitter (TWTR), with a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $36.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Egbert is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.6% and a 58.0% success rate. Egbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Spotify Technology SA, and Criteo SA.

Twitter has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $37.76, which is a 5.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 24, Leerink Partners also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $45.86 and a one-year low of $20.00. Currently, Twitter has an average volume of 21.76M.

Twitter, Inc. is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions, and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet. The company can also be used as a marketing tool for businesses. It’s products and services include Twitter, Periscope, Promoted Tweets, Promoted Accounts and Promoted Trends. Twitter was founded by Jack Dorsey, Christopher Isaac Stone, Noah E. Glass, Jeremy LaTrasse, and Evan Williams on March 21, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

