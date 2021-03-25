Twist Bioscience (TWST) Receives a Hold from Leerink Partners

In a report issued on March 23, Puneet Souda from Leerink Partners maintained a Hold rating on Twist Bioscience (TWST). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $112.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Souda is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.5% and a 67.4% success rate. Souda covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as AbCellera Biologics, Castle Biosciences, and Guardant Health.

Twist Bioscience has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $146.67.

Twist Bioscience’s market cap is currently $5.69B and has a P/E ratio of -49.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 10.35.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 125 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TWST in relation to earlier this year.

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The company also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage. Twist Bioscience was founded by William Marine Banyai, Emily Marine Leproust and Bill James Peck in February 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.