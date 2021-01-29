Twin Disc (TWIN) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Noah Kaye from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Twin Disc (TWIN), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaye is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.2% and a 62.9% success rate. Kaye covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rockwell Automation, Johnson Controls, and Dana Holding.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Twin Disc with a $10.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $10.53 and a one-year low of $4.66. Currently, Twin Disc has an average volume of 34.61K.

Twin Disc, Inc. engages in manufacturing and sale of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the Manufacturing and Distribution segments. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly, and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.S.A.; Nivelles, Belgium; Decima, Italy; and Novazzano, Switzerland. The Distribution segment includes properties in Singapore, China, India, and Japan which are leased and are used for sales offices, warehousing, and light assembly or product service. The company was founded by P.H. Batten in 1918 and is headquartered in Racine, WI.