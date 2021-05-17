Twilio (TWLO) Receives a New Rating from a Top Analyst

Oppenheimer analyst Ittai Kidron assigned a Buy rating to Twilio (TWLO) today and set a price target of $550.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $297.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Kidron is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 35.2% and a 68.7% success rate. Kidron covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, CrowdStrike Holdings, and Palo Alto Networks.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Twilio with a $475.48 average price target, implying a 60.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 6, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $510.00 price target.

Twilio’s market cap is currently $51.71B and has a P/E ratio of -76.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 11.10.

Founded in 2008, California-based Twilio, Inc. provides a cloud communications platform that allows software developers to programmatically make and receive phone calls, send and receive text messages, and perform other communication functions using its web service APIs (Application Programming Interfaces).