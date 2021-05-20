Twilio (TWLO) Receives a Buy from Wells Fargo

In a report issued on May 17, Michael Turrin from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Twilio (TWLO). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $298.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Turrin is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -6.2% and a 35.7% success rate. Turrin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Coupa Software, RingCentral, and Guidewire.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Twilio is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $451.33, implying a 56.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 6, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $510.00 price target.

Based on Twilio’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $590 million and GAAP net loss of $207 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $365 million and had a GAAP net loss of $94.79 million.

Founded in 2008, California-based Twilio, Inc. provides a cloud communications platform that allows software developers to programmatically make and receive phone calls, send and receive text messages, and perform other communication functions using its web service APIs (Application Programming Interfaces).

